Banarpal: A newborn girl, found abandoned at a field near Balaramprasad Basala sahi under Nalco police limits in Angul district, was rescued by villagers Thursday.

An old man heard the baby’s cry while passing a nearby field. Out of curiosity, he tried to find out the source of the cry that led her to an open field where the infant was found abandoned in a bag.

He immediately informed the villagers about the incident. If reports are to be believed, a woman from the village has been taking care of the newborn girl until Child Help Line arrives.

Though a report has been lodged, no members of Child Help Line have reached the spot yet.

It is suspected that the baby could have been abandoned for being a girl child. Meanwhile, local police have started an investigation into the matter.

