Kolkata: Top actor of the Hindi film industry, Abhishek Bachchan hates to wake up early. Abhishek Bachchan himself gave a hint of the fact to fans on social media Tuesday. The actor made his confession while reacting to a study that says: “Starting school at 10.00am instead of 8.00am AM halves student illness and improves academic performance.”

Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek wrote: “Why didn’t they realise this when I was in school??”

See link: https://twitter.com/juniorbachchan/status/1333676953459519488

Commenting on Abhishek’s tweet, netizens turned nostalgic and started to share their early morning experiences from the school days.

“My school would start at 7.15 in the morning and finish by 12.45. Then my mom had the entire day to send me to all sorts of classes and tuitions like drawing, dancing, karate falana dhimkana. Right right I can’t do any of that…. why didn’t this rule come then (sic),” commented a user.

“In the 70s, our school started at 7.30am during winters, At the bus stand at 5.45am in blazer & shorts to catch the school bus! Between 8.00am to 9.00am many of the class were in the queue at the washroom, because the bowels took time to adjust to the winter timings,” recalled another user.

“My school started at 7.30 with an extra class starting at 6.30. That too in winters.. Let’s not forget , I did my schooling from northern most state of india (sic),” wrote another user.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kolkata shooting for his upcoming film Bob Biswas.