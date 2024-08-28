Rawalpindi: Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam, who were previously released from the Pakistan Test squad against Bangladesh, have been recalled to join the team for the second Test scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.

Both players had been contributing in a four-day match for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club, which took place from August 20 to 23.

Abrar, a leg-spinner known for his exceptional control and ability to extract turn on subcontinent pitches, is expected to provide Pakistan with additional spin options. Kamran, a middle-order batsman, brings depth and stability to the batting lineup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s spearhead fast bowler, has also rejoined the squad after being released after the first Test.

“Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have joined the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30 August to 3 September,” said PCB in a statement released Wednesday.

In addition to these inclusions, Aamir Jamal has been recalled to the squad, although his participation in the second Test will depend on his fitness clearance. Jamal, an emerging all-rounder with promising potential, had been working on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after being released from the squad earlier.

On the back of stellar show from spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh scripted history by registering their first-ever victory over Pakistan in Test cricket through a ten-wicket win in the series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistan squad for second Test against Bangladesh:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.