New Delhi: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu hailed pistol shooter Esha Singh as an ‘absolute killer’ after the 21-year-old clinched the gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich with a world record score.

An Olympian, three-time world championship medallist and double Asian Games medallist, Esha bossed the women’s 25m pistol final with a world record (and junior world record) score of 43, en route to gold at the year’s second ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol leg at the hallowed Olympic Shooting Range in Munich.

“I have known of Esha and heard wonderful things about her for many years now. She trains in Hyderabad, has been supported by OGQ, who have also been my partners for the longest time, and we were also represented by a common agency at one point.

“I have always heard the same thing about her. Calm, quiet, doesn’t say much, but an absolute killer when it matters.

Incredible to see her break the world record and win gold on the world stage. Esha, the sky is the limit, my friend,” Sindhu posted on X.

I have known of Esha and heard wonderful things about her for many years now. She trains in Hyderabad, has been supported by OGQ, who have also been my partners for the longest time, and we were also represented by a common agency at one point. I have always heard the same thing… https://t.co/RklNzVYjd8 — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 29, 2026

In a power-packed final, Esha shot perfect fives in half of the 10 series of five shots, leaving home favourite and former world champion Doreen Vennekamp full five shots behind.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also lauded Esha’s world record effort. Taking to X, he wrote, “Another young Indian athlete shining on the global stage. What an incredible achievement by Esha Singh at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The future of Indian shooting looks very bright.”

Another young Indian athlete shining on the global stage 👏 What an incredible achievement by Esha Singh at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The future of Indian shooting looks very bright 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vOYmAeAdMN — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 27, 2026

Esha came off the blocks, slamming three perfect fives in the first three series, putting a gap between her and the field of eight early. Doreen was her closest challenger on 12, with Vietnamese Trinh Thu Vinh in third with 10 hits.

The Indian missed the first of her fourth series, also the first elimination stage, but was still four clear of Doreen, with Olympic champion Yang coming up to third with a perfect five.

The sixth and eighth were again fives as the world records came in sight with the medal assured. Esha closed out with a four and a three, bettering the mark of 42 set by Korean Kim Yeji in Baku two years back by one hit. She would also better the junior world record mark of 41 set by Yang Jiin. It was a champagne performance.