Bhubaneswar: Following the death of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College student Soumyashree Bisi, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar Wednesday, demanding swift justice and sweeping reforms in educational institutions.

Soumyashree, who was reportedly subjected to prolonged mental harassment, died after an attempted self-immolation — an incident that sparked widespread outrage. ABVP compared the case to the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case and called for a new law titled the “Soumyashree Law” to strengthen women’s safety on campuses.

Protesters also questioned the credibility of the internal committee’s investigation and demanded the formation of legally mandated, permanent Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in all educational institutions. ABVP alleged irregularities in the inquiry process and called for greater transparency.

Tensions escalated further after the group accused certain student leaders affiliated with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of inciting the victim through social media. ABVP called for their arrest and submitted screenshots and digital evidence to support their claims.

PNN