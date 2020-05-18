Unnao (UP): Accidents continued to plague migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh. Two migrant labourers were Monday killed and 20 others injured. The tragedy happened when the vehicle carrying them from Delhi to Azamgarh. The vehicle overturned in Behda Mujawar area on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

The incident occurred near Gauria Kalan, SP Vikrant Veer Singh said. Those killed were identified as Ramji (28) and Surendra Kumar Anchal (40). The injured have been hospitalised where their condition was stated to be stable.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed. The injured got Rs 50 thousand each. The chief minister also directed the district authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

Earlier Saturday another grievous tragedy had taken place. A trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 43 people rammed into a stationary truck with a number of migrant workers sitting in it. The accident occurred on the national highway in UP’s Auraiya.

The death toll in the road accident rose to 27 with another man succumbing to injuries Monday. A total of 36 labourers were injured in the incident.

PTI