Berhampur: Hours after the murder of an elderly woman at Alakapuri under Sadar police limits in the Silk City, police cracked the case as it arrested the absconding killer from Bhanjanagar, late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Suraja Behera, 60, wife of a retired government employee Bijay Behera of this area. She was stabbed to death by the accused late Thursday night.

The accused was working at a fabrication unit (making almirahs). But police however, refused to name him fearing impediment to the probe.

The incident occurred after Bijay left home for a walk, Thursday evening after locking up the house from outside.

While walking, he called up his wife Suraja over phone but found it to be switched off. He then called his son and informed him about the development.

Later, he returned home and broke open another lock and entered the house. There he was stunned to find his wife lying in a pool of blood on a cot inside the house.

Police also recovered a mobile phone looted by the accused after the crime from a nullah near Lochapada but failed to trace the murder weapon.

Police has collected some important details regarding the crime from the mobile phone.

The accused planning to loot senior citizens living alone in the city had sneaked into the house of Suraja after her husband went outside for evening walk.

There he had a scuffle with the woman during the loot bid and killed her after failing to loot any cash or gold ornaments. Police zeroed in on the accused while verifying the case from various angles.

