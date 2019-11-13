Nabarangpur: A dreaded criminal gave the cops a slip on pretext of relieving himself outside the police station. The incident took place at Papadahandi police station in Nabarangpur district late Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Arun Harijan – a resident of Pathanguda village under Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur district.

According to police officials, Arun was arrested by the cops for his alleged involvement in a dacoity case and was brought to Papadahandi police station for interrogation.

He asked for toilet facility in the police station. The cops, however, did not have one. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused went outside to relive himself and ran away.

Police authorities came to know of it after the one of the police officials went outside to check on him.

Senior police officials said an operation is underway and the miscreant will be nabbed soon.

PNN