Keonjhar: Police have identified the accused who had hurled a bomb at the car of Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi. Police have got enough evidence against the attackers. “The accused will be arrested soon,” said Rourkela DIG Jaynarayan Pankaj to our correspondent, Wednesday.

Pankaj visited the place where the legislator was attacked with a bomb. He also checked CCTV footage in the

area and held talks with police in this regard.

On the basis of CCTV footage, police captured and released photographs of the accused Tuesday along with announcement of rewards for informers.

BJP workers had staged protests over the incident Tuesday. Meanwhile, the SP has said, “There will be a thorough investigation. We have set up three teams, one of which is in Jharkhand for tracing the accused.”

Keonjhar police registered a case under the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act in the incident.

Two miscreants had hurled bombs at Majhi’s car near Mandua under the Town police limits Sunday when he was returning home after attending a labour union meeting. He got a narrow escape while his vehicle was partially damaged. Majhi accused local leaders of the BJD of having orchestrated the attack on him. BJP workers had blocked the NH-49, demanding arrest of the accused.

