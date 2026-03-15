Deogarh: The accused in the triple murder of his wife, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter in Gariapali village of Deogarh district, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Garia, had allegedly consumed poison and was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla. He died while undergoing treatment in the ICU, officials said.

Ramesh had allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter before fleeing the village.

Police, with the help of a fire services team, apprehended him Saturday from a village water tank. However, before being rescued, he had consumed poison and was in a critical condition.