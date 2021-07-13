Paralakhemundi: An assistant conservator of forest (ACF) who was rescued with critical burn injuries from his government quarters here in Gajapati district Monday night succumbed Tuesday to his injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the deceased, along with his wife had been staying at his government quarters since their marriage in December last year. His neighbours heard his wife screaming at about 9.30 pm Monday. They rushed to his house only to see Soumya Ranjan in flames and writhing in agony. They doused the flames and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital. He had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries here.

However, as his condition deteriorated, Soumya Ranjan was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, as his condition did not improve he was again shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack.

While undergoing treatment at the medical facility in Cuttack, the AFC, he breathed his last. Police, who have launched a probe regarding the mishap, are trying to extract information from the wife of the deceased.

Soumya Ranjan’s father and uncle however, have alleged foul play regarding the entire incident. They have alleged that it is a case of pre-planned murder. “It is hard to believe a person will suffer 90 per cent burn injuries in presence of his wife. His wife with the help of someone else had set Soumya on fire. The entire matter should be investigated properly,” Soumya Ranjan’s father said.