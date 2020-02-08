Keonjhar: Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra underlined the need for drawing up an action plan to undertake various developmental projects in mineral-bearing areas of Keonjhar. He noted that since the DMF has enough funds in the district, developmental works can be under taken effectively.

Mohaptra held a review meeting on progress and status of various projects being carried with funds from the District Mineral Foundation Funds in Keonjhar.

He also made field visits and took stock of the ongoing projects Thursday. While holding the review meeting with officials of various departments, Mohapatra asked them to ensure completion of the project in time.

The Development Commissioner observed that as per the guidelines of the finance department, steps should be taken to keep allocated funds in the treasury instead of banks.

Apart from DMF project, Mohaptra also made a review of progress of activities related to the drinking water, health, education, social welfare, horticulture, sericulture, skill development, livelihood mission and forest.

He laid stress on effectiveness of rural drinking water supply and wanted quality check of these projects by experts.

“In case of projects facing bottlenecks, attention of the Collector should be drawn,” he noted, lying stress on right utlilisation of the DMF fund.

Collector Ashish Thakre delivered inaugural address and dwelt upon the projects going on with DMF funds.

Later, the Development Commissioner laid foundation stones for some hostels to be undertaken with the DMF funds.