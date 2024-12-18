Bhubaneswar: Contractors failing to complete projects within stipulated timelines will face strict action, warned Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan during a comprehensive review meeting held Tuesday. The minister emphasised that maintaining high-quality standards in all construction projects is non-negotiable. The meeting assessed the progress of various key infrastructure projects across the state, including the Sonepur Binika-Rampur Dunguripali Road, Marshaghai-Jambu Road, Berhampur Ring Road, and Cuttack Ring Road (from Khannagar to Link Road).

Additionally, the status of high-level bridges such as the Subarnarekha River bridge at Gobarghat, the second Mahanadi bridge at Banshuni in Boudh, and the Kharasrota River bridge at Nuabazar was reviewed. The minister also conducted a detailed evaluation of major projects under departments such as Roads, National Highways, Buildings, and Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC). For the first time, departmental officers, contractors, and consultants participated together to address progress and resolve challenges. Harichandan reviewed the status of healthcare infrastructure, including teaching hospitals in Balasore, Baripada, Koraput, Phulbani, and Puri. The improvement of Capital Hospital and the under-construction SCB Medical College were also discussed. The minister directed officials and contractors to ensure the timely completion of all projects while maintaining top-quality standards. He stressed the need to enhance the stability of construction land and strengthen the state’s long-term road network to support sustainable development.