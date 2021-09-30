Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) authorities have taken disciplinary action against as many as 12 students for ragging and attacking a third year B Tech student.

While two students have been suspended for two years, another 10 students have been rusticated for one year, an official said.

Over the ragging complaint lodged by the victim student and his father, the disciplinary committee of the VSSUT convened a meeting Wednesday through video conference. The Registrar, Vice-chancellor, 31 professors and the student attended the meeting. In this meeting, the punishments handed out to the students were decided.

Later, the implicated students were asked to leave the campus immediately with a warning that their studentship would be terminated permanently if they will involve in any such activities in future.

Notably, the incident took place midnight of September 22, 2021. And the incident came to fore the next day after the victim and his father lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the university and Dean Students’ Welfare.

Acting on the complaint, the disciplinary committee and anti-ragging cell of VSSUT did an investigation into the allegation. All the 12 students involved in the incident confessed to have attacked the third year B Tech student.

They had called the victim student to a room of the university’s hostel to settle a dispute between him and a fellow student. There he was asked to show his mobile phone. They attacked him after he refused to follow their orders.

PNN