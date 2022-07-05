New Delhi: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,31,650, while the active cases increased to 1,14,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,242 with 19 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.44 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,51,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.90 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed four crore January 25 this year.