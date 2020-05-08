Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha said Friday in a tweet that one more patient has been cured of COVID-19. The Rourkela man had been under treatment for some time now and has now tested negative for COVID-19.

The number of recovery cases went up to 63 in Odisha with the addition of the man from Rourkela. Hence the total number of active cases in the state decreased to 180.

Earlier in the day, Odisha saw a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases with 26 persons testing positive. All of them were returnees from Surat. Majority of the infected persons were from Ganjam district.

PNN