Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Tuesday said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district have been decreasing.

Kulange took to Twitter to inform that about 4 lakh migrants returned to Ganjam amid COVID-19 induced lockdown. With many of them testing positive for COVID-19, the number of positive cases in the district crossed 15,000.

However, data from August 2 to August 15 revealed that the coronavirus active cases in the district have decreased.

It was observed that the total number of active cases August 2 was 3,422 while it has decreased to 2,272 August 15.

Ganjam district emerged as a corona hotspot district between June 30 and July 30. The numbers of coronavirus cases of the district were in peak in comparison to other districts of the state.

Notably, with 246 cases tested positive for COVID-19 in the district Tuesday taking the total numbers of cases in the district to 15,256. As many as 2,162 cases are undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals while 12,928 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 158 patients succumbed to the disease in the district while eight COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities.

