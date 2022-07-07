New Delhi: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,35,66,739, while the active cases increased to 1,19,457, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.53 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,38,005 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Read Also – Murmu visits NE states, seeks support for Presidential candidature

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16.

It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed four crore January 25 this year.