Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan features in the music video Ohh Maa, and the song has garnered over three million views within two days of release. Ajaz says he is also making a short film titled Maa Calling, which presents emotions that Hindi cinema has forgotten.
“I haven’t acted at all while making this song. I just remembered the good times I shared with my mother and that made me emotional. I think we should respect and love our mother. There is nothing bigger in this world than having your mother by your side,” said Ajaz.
He added: “If you are living with your mother then you should feel fortunate. I feel sad that my mother passed away two years ago. I have made this song to pay tribute to my mother and all the mothers in this world. I am really glad our song has been getting a really positive response from the audience.”
On his upcoming projects, Ajaz said: “I am doing a play on the subject of mother-son relationship and a short film named ‘Maa Calling’. When a person loses his or her mother, he or she never gets a call from their mother on their mobile phones, and that’s a storyline of my short film. I am trying to present emotions that Bollywood has forgotten over a period of time.”
‘Ohh Maa’ is penned by Ajaz Khan, sung by Ritesh Tiwari and composed by Nishu Yadav and Arabinda Neog. The song is currently streaming on YouTube.
IANS
