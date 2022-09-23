Bangalore: Appalled at his image being used ‘illegally’ by the Congress for campaign against the BJP government in Karnataka, without his consent, actor Akhil Iyer threatened Friday to initiate legal action. Akhil Iyer clarified that he has nothing to do with the Congress’ campaign. He has asked the Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah to look into it.

“I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for ‘40% Sarkara’ – an @INCIndia campaign that I have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this. @RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this,” Iyer tweeted.

The actor has shared a poster with his image on an account named ‘40% sarkara’ (40 per cent government), which says “The gluttony of 40% Sarkara has robbed over 54,000 youths of a career.”

The poster is part of the Congress’ campaign against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka on the issue of corruption, following, 40 per cent commission charge by the state contractors’ association in public works.

Congress sources said the post has been removed following the tweet and it is being looked into internally as to how it was posted.

Iyer has appeared in some of the TV commercials, has acted in H.I.T The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and a couple of other movies.