Cuttack: Odia actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty’s father Abhay Mohanty passed away Thursday at his residence in Cuttack.

Anubhav’s father breathed his last at the age of 74.

Abhay had been suffering from kidney disease and undergoing dialysis for a long time.

On receiving the news of Abhay’s death, Anubhav’s relatives and several local dignitaries reached his residence at Cuttack’s Nandisahi and paid their last respects.

It can be mentioned here that the actor-cum-MP won a long legal battle for divorce with his ex-wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

Orissa High Court granted divorce to Anubahv from Varsha December 21, 2023, overruling the Cuttack family court order that had earlier rejected the divorce petition filed by Mohanty.

PNN