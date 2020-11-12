Dharamsala: Hindi cinema actor Asif Basra (53) allegedly died by suicide Thursday at his palatial rented residence in this Himachal Pradesh town where he was staying for nearly four years, the police said.

He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS.

As per the police, just before the alleged suicide, he had returned from a stroll in the locality along with his dog.

No suicide note has been recovered.

It has been learnt that Basra, who was under depression, was staying here with a British woman.

Known for his character roles in films like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Parzania’, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Kai Po Che’, among many others, Basra was last seen in the Hotstar TV series ‘Hostages’.

IANS