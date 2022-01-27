Kochi: Actor Dileep’s fate on his anticipatory bail plea which has been hanging for a few weeks now will be taken up February 2 (Wednesday), said the Kerala High Court, after the prosecution sought more time.

The court also ruled that the actor should not be arrested till then.

Things have been hotting up for the actor ever since a revelation made by Balachandrakumar, a movie director who was once close to the actor but now has fallen out with him, said that Dileep had conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case, in which he is presently out on bail after cooling his heels for two months in jail way back in 2017.

And since then things have turned wary for the actor and a fresh case was registered by the Crime Branch and a marathon 33 hours of questioning of actor Dileep and his four aides took place which ended January 25.

When the case was posted for Thursday, the prosecution sought for more time to put things in order and the court agreed to it and posted it for Wednesday and directed that the actor and his aides should not be arrested till then.

Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad are those who were interrogated and have sought anticipatory bail.

Popular because of the comic characters he plays on screen, Dileep has been in the news for the wrong reasons after a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, the prosecution charged Dileep with being the main conspirator in the case. Dileep was arrested and jailed. He spent two months in prison before getting bail and the trial has been going on.