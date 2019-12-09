Mumbai: You must remember Dino Morea, who made his debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi opposite Rinke Khanna. He had breakthrough roles in Rajiv Menon’s Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain, the 2002 horror film Raaz and the thriller Gunaah.

Dino has been away from the silver screen for quite a while but there was a time when girls were crazy for him. During the shooting of the film Raaz, Dino met Bipasha Basu and was in a relationship with her from 1996 to 2002. Since then, there was a lot of discussion on their affair. Today is Dino’s birthday.

Before entering film industry, Dino used to do modeling and was made his acting debut in the TV series Captain Vyom in which he appeared as Sonic.

Dino did several films after Raaz but his career in the Hindi film industry did not take off. Then he started doing reality shows and was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2010. After continuous flops, he stopped getting work, due to which he started his own business.

Dino and Bipasha had a photoshoot done for the Swiss based innerwear company Calida. This photoshoot was quite bold, causing much controversy as well. Dino was seen pulling off Bipasha Basu’s underwear with his teeth. Now Dino is just focusing on his cafe business. Dino is expected to make his digital debut soon.

PNN/Agencies