Mumbai: Actor-director Anshuman Jha, who is known for Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Lakadbaggha, has become a proud father as he welcomed his baby girl, Tara, with his triathlete wife Sierra.

Their daughter arrived after a long but ultimately safe labour which lasted 32 hours for Sierra.

Expressing his gratitude, Anshuman shared: “I am really grateful that Sierra and ‘Tara’ are both healthy and safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel. I have been raised by my mother, my elder sister is the reason why I could pursue acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well.”

The actor said that in a way, he is matriarchal. He also shared that in the US, it is legal to find out if it is a girl or boy but they intentionally didn’t find out because they wanted to have a surprise.

He further mentioned: “We are thrilled to have our daughter. Sierra’s mom and dad are here and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name Tara and I loved it.” The couple have kept both surnames; so their daughter will be known as Tara Jha Winters.”

Tara was born March 10 in the United States.

The couple have made a conscious decision not to share photos of their daughter in the initial phase of her life.

Anshuman said: “Some things don’t need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers – I count my blessings and keep it private.”