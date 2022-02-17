Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Pradeep K.R., popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 61.

Pradeep was also a part of the theatre and television industry.

The veteran artiste, who hailed from Kottayam, felt uneasy early this morning and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Right from his school days, Pradeep was a natural actor and took part in cultural events at his school and college. While in Class 10, he made his debut as a child artiste in a drama of legend N.N.Pillai, who also hailed from Kottayam.

He continued with drama even after joining the Life Insurance Corporation. In the early 90s, when he accompanied his son for a screen test in a TV serial, the producer of the serial offered him a role in the same serial.

And in 1999, he got a chance to act in a film directed by veteran I.V.Sasi and after that he acted in over 70 films doing comedy roles in which he excelled.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said even in very small roles, he created his own space in the industry.

The last rites would be held later Thursday.

He is survived by his wife and two children.