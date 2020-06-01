Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan was born 1 June 1970 in Jamshedpur. Very few people know that Madhavan wanted to join the army but destiny had something plans for him and he became an actor.

Even his love story is also very interesting. Madhavan lost his heart to one of his students, who is his wife now.

In 1999, Madhavan married Sarita Birje. The duo met in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. After finishing studies, Madhavan started taking classes of communication and public speaking and this is the time when he met her.

In an interview, Madhavan had said that Sarita was his student. She asked him for dinner. At that time he was a dark boy and thought that this might be an opportunity for him. Gradually they became friends before falling in love. After dating for a long time, Madhavan and Sarita got married. They both have a son, Vedanta.

Madhavan’s father was a management executive at Tata Steel and mother Saroj was a manager at Bank of India. Madhavan also has a sister Devika, who is a software engineer. Madhavan was good at studies and other activities from the beginning. He was recognised as amongst the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra, which allowed him to make a trip with seven others as NCC cadets to England.

During his stint in Bombay, he opted to create a portfolio and submit it to a modelling agency.

In early 1996, Madhavan worked on a sandalwood talc advertisement directed by Santosh Sivan.

In Hindi film industry, some of his notable films are Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu.

He has received four Filmfare Awards and an award from the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards along with recognition and nominations from other organisations.