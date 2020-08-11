Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt revealed Tuesday he would be taking a ‘short break’ from professional commitments. Sanjay Dutt will take the break to focus on medical treatment. The actor requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend. He complained of breathlessness. Sanjay Dutt discharged from the medical facility Monday.

Putting out a statement on Twitter, the actor said with people’s love and support, he would be ‘back soon’.

“I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” said Dutt.

Also read: Hindi film superstar Sanjay Dutt hospitalised after complaining of ‘breathlessness’; read latest update

The actor’s statement comes amid the speculation around the reason for his hospitalisation.

Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters – Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second installment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the Dutt had featured in three movies. They were Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political movie Prassthanam. All the three movies achieved average success at the box office.