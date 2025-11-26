Mumbai: Hindi film actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction against unauthorised use of her name, image and other personality traits, mainly by web portals.

Her “personality and publicity rights”, including the name, image, voice and signature, have been misused for commercial exploitation without her permission, said the plea filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan.

The petition, which will come up for hearing in due course, also named online portals indulging in such transgressions.

“The misuse of the actor’s image and identity has reached a point where legal intervention became imperative,” advocate Khan said, adding that no platform has the right to weaponise her identity for clandestine commercial gain.

The actor has sought a direction from the HC restraining such use of her personality traits.

In the past, the Bombay and Delhi High Courts have granted similar reliefs to several actors.