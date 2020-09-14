Bargarh: Hindi cinema actor Sonu Sood, who became popular playing the villain in many films, turned hero in real life for many stranded migrant workers when he organised transport and resources for them to reach home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The actor again hogged the limelight after attempting to draw the attention of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Twitter, requesting him to extend adequate help to a cancer-stricken young girl from Attabira in Bargarh district.

After lending a helping hand to Odia migrant labourers in reaching their native places during the nationwide lockdown, Sood recently announced scholarship for under-privileged students who want to pursue higher education.

Notably, one Sukanta Kumar Meher initially brought about the young girl’s plight to the knowledge of Sood. Even though the young girl, Ratnabati Pradhan, has been suffering from lung cancer for quite a long time, the Odisha government is yet to extend her any help.

After Meher took to Twitter to inform Sood about the ordeal faced by the young girl from Attabira, the actor requested the Chief Minister to help her for medical treatment.

Sood is being hailed as messiah of migrants lately, due to his efforts in helping them reach home during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

PNN