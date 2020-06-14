Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, Sunday. He was 34.

Reports claim that the MS Dhoni – The Untold Story actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

The reason why Rajput took this drastic measure is yet to be ascertained.

Rajput’s manager Disha Salian died after falling off a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad area June 8.

After working in television for years, Rajput made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2013 the film Kai Po Che! and was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film Chhichhore.

Details to follow.