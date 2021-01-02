Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari welcomed a baby girl with his second wife. Taking to his social media handle, Manoj Tiwari shared the news of the birth of his second child with his fans.

He has shared a photo of himself on social media, in which he is seen holding his daughter in his hand. While sharing the photo, Manoj Tiwari expressed happiness over the birth of his second daughter.

While sharing the photo, Manoj Tiwari has written in the caption – ‘A little angel came to my house. Jai Jagdambay”

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

However, the news of Manoj Tiwari’s daughter’s birth is a big surprise for his fans, as most of his fans are also unaware of the news of his second marriage. In such a situation, everyone wants to know who is Manoj Tiwari’s wife and what she does? Actually, Manoj Tiwari separated from his first wife Rani 10 years back. After that he remained alone for a long time. Recently, he revealed that he has remarried at the behest of his daughter.

Manoj Tiwari’s second wife’s name is Surabhi Tiwari. Manoj Tiwari married Surabhi during the lockdown. Like Manoj Tiwari, Surabhi is a well-known name of Bhojpuri industry and is a famous Bhojpuri singer. Surabhi has lent her voice to many superhit Bhojpuri songs. Surabhi belongs to Patna, the capital of Bihar, and her studies have also been completed from there. Before Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani, he has a child named Jiya.