Jajpur: An Odia opera party actor Wednesday appeared before the Forest department officials in Jajpur district and explained the controversy surrounding his use of a live python during a rehearsal performance.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, triggering concerns over the illegal use of wild animals in live performances.

According to reports, the rehearsal of the Tulasi Gananatya troupe for the Odia play ‘Ei Bodhe Sesha Dekha’ (This is likely to be the last meeting) took place near Chandikhole on Tuesday.

In the viral video, the actor Sai Satyajit Panda was seen holding a live snake, identified as an African ball python, on stage as part of a dramatic sequence.

The video footage drew sharp criticism online and prompted wildlife advocates to flag the use of wild animals in entertainment, which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Following social media outrage, the Bayree Forest Range office issued a notice summoning the actor.

While presenting his side before the forest department, actor Panda said that the snake was a legally purchased exotic species, not protected under the Indian Wildlife Schedules.

He claimed to have bought it in compliance with the rules and insisted no harm was caused during the performance.

“The snake I was holding at rehearsal was not venomous. It is an African ball python, and many people in Bhubaneswar keep these snakes as pets. It is allowed to be kept as a pet under Indian laws. Since I am an actor and a celebrity, the video got more attention online,” Panda said.

He also claimed to be a pet lover and denied that the snake was harmed or ‘misused.

Bayree Forest Range Officer Adwit Kumar Pradhan confirmed Panda’s appearance and stated that no FIR in connection with the incident has been filed yet.

He said that under the Wildlife Protection Act, the public display or use of wild or exotic animals without clearance from the authorities can invite legal consequences, regardless of whether the species is native or imported.

The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per law, he added.

