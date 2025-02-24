A heart-stopping viral video has captured the tense moment when a python tightly gripped a man in a life-threatening situation.

The man, identified as a local wildlife enthusiast, was seen struggling as the snake wrapped around his body during an unexpected encounter.

The video was shared on X by a user named ‘FIGHTER 3.0’.

Witnesses rushed to his aid, and four brave rescuers quickly intervened, carefully prying the massive reptile off. The entire rescue operation was caught on camera, with the snake eventually being released back into the wild unharmed.

The video has since gone viral, with millions watching the dramatic footage. Experts say the encounter highlights the importance of knowing how to handle wildlife situations safely.

PNN