Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma says before the trend of torrents was in vogue, he had ended up with a collection of 500 movie CDs and DVDs.

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes image of himself from the recent digital film Bamfaad, sitting on the stairs of a CD parlour.

“This is a postcard from now extinct CD parlours. I ended up making a collection of around 500 movies before torrent came and flipped my smooth sailing boat in 2007. I still have those DVDs and CDs. None as cheesy as the ones in this shop;) Behind the scenes Image from #bamfaad. @zee5premium@ranjanchandel,” he captioned the image.

Bamfaad is a love story set in Allahabad.

In Bamfaad, Vijay plays the antagonist. The film marks the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, which also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.