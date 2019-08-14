Mumbai: Hindi film industry stars often stay in the news for their rumoured affairs and relationships.

According to reports, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actress Bhumi Pednekar is dating ‘F.A.L.T.U’ actor Jackky Bhagnani.

One report even states that Bhumi, after working out at the gym, leaves in a car which belongs to Jackky.

The couple is strongly believed to be dating each other.

On work front, Bhumi is in Lucknow shooting for ‘Pati, Patni Aur Who’ along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Earlier Bhumi was busy with ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ portraying the role of a sharpshooter with ‘Badla’ star Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand Jackky, who made his debut with ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’ in 2009, recently played the lead in ‘Mitron’. He has also produced films like ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Dil Juunglee’.

Bhagnani was born in Kolkata, West Bengal in India to a Sindhi family. He studied in Welham Boys School and St.Teresa’s High School. After schooling, he chose to acquire a degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He has also done an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and the Film Institute in New York.

PNN/Agencies