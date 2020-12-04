Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta, have tested COVID-19 positive. The stars as well as the filmmaker are part of the unit of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They had all arrived in Chandigarh a few days ago for an outdoor stint. Shoot has been temporarily halted, as per a report in ‘filmfare.com’. Sources said Varun Dhawan may return to Mumbai on a chartered flight. They said he had arrived in Chandigarh in the second week of November.

The film’s two other lead actors, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, have tested negative for the virus. This information was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his verified Instagram account Friday afternoon. No other person in the unit is known to have tested COVID-19 positive.

All cast and crew members were tested for the virus, before shoot started in November. The film also features Maniesh Paul and ‘YouTube’ sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role.

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 also featuring Sara Ali Khan is all set for release December 24 on the Amazon platform. It is a remake of the movie that Varun’s father David Dhawan made in the 1990s. The older version had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starring in the lead roles. It turned out to be a blockbuster. One will have to wait and see whether Varun and Sara can create the same magic that Govinda and Karisma created.