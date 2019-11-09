Lord Ram is one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. Almost everyone in India grew up watching, hearing, listening to stories from the Ramayana. Many great actors brought Lord Ram to life in the small screen.

Here’s a list of such actors who became national icons for playing Lord Ram on television.

Arun Govil

Ramanand Sagar was the first to represent the image of Lord Rama to the world. In 1987, Ramanand Sagar made a serial on Ramayana in which Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram. Post the serial, Arun Govil became so famous that he turned into a household name. People even started calling Arun in the name of Lord Ram and even started worshipping him.

Nitish Bhardwaj

In the year 2002, Ramayana was recreated and Ram’s character was played by Nitish Bhardwaj. Nitish had earlier played the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata for which he received widespread acclaim.

Gurmeet Choudhary

After this, the Ramayana was recreated several times in a row. And in each new recreation, a new look was given to Lord Ram. In 2008, actor Gurmeet Choudhary played the role and the serial aired on NDTV Imagine.

Gagan Malik

In the year 2015, the character of Lord Ram was also featured in the serial Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan which aired on Sony TV. Actor Gagan Malik portrayed the role of Lord Ram.

Ashish Sharma

In the year 2016, Ramayana was presented from Sita’s perspective. The role of Lord Ram in this serial was played by actor Ashish Sharma. Ashish is a well-known television industry actor.

Himanshu Soni

Currently, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush is also being broadcast on Colors TV. Lord Ram’s character is played by actor Himanshu Soni. Himanshu made his mark with the TV serial Buddha.