Mumbai: Anushka Sen, a well-known TV actress, is only 22 years old, yet she has already gained immense popularity. The actress is an avid social media user and frequently shares photos to keep her fans updated.

Anushka rose to fame with the show Baalveer. Currently, she is vacationing in Tanzania and recently shared stunning pictures from her trip, setting social media abuzz.

In the photos, Anushka is submerged in water, wearing a stylish monokini that highlights her elegance. She has also done an extensive photoshoot in the water, captivating her fans with her beauty.

While sharing the pictures, Anushka captioned them “Island Girlie.” In several shots, she is seen swimming, and fans are showering her with love, calling her the “Queen of Water.”

Anushka is seen posing in swimwear in a natural pool, sporting nude makeup and a simple bun, which enhances her effortless beauty.

Many fans expressed their surprise at how much she has grown. One user commented, “Hey, when did she grow up so much?” while another wrote, “I remember watching her as a child in Baalveer, and now look at her—she has grown up so much!”