Mumbai: Actress Gehna Vasisth has taken legal action against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap following his controversial comments on the Brahmin community.

The actress lodged a formal complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, demanding that an FIR be registered against Kashyap for his remarks, which have sparked widespread outrage. In her complaint, Vasisth strongly condemned Kashyap’s statements, calling them derogatory and inappropriate. She questioned his choice of words and criticised the filmmaker for what she described as a disrespectful attitude towards the Brahmin community.

In the complaint, she also suggested that such comments would not have been tolerated if directed at other communities and demanded that Kashyap be held accountable for his actions. A complaint has been filed against Anurag at the Anand Vihar police station, as well as at another location.

Anurag Kashyap has found himself embroiled in a fresh controversy following objections from the Brahmin community, who accused his film Phule of portraying them in a negative manner. In reaction to the criticism, Anurag shared his views on Instagram Stories, which quickly sparked backlash. When one comment read, “Brahmins are your father,” Anurag responded with a controversial remark, stating, “Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I’ll pee on the Brahmins…any problem)?”

An FIR was lodged against Anurag at the Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur over his controversial comment about Brahmins. The case was registered after Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident, filed a complaint April 19.

The filmmaker later apologised for his comment, explaining that although he stood by his statements, he regretted one particular remark that had been taken out of context. He also shared that his family, particularly the women, had been receiving threats of rape and death due to the controversy and called on the trolls to stop harassing them.

“This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (tradition),” Kashyap wrote.

Anurag also stated that while people are free to direct their abuse at him, his family should not be dragged into the matter.