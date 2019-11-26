Mumbai: Ileana D’Cruz, who regularly gives sleepless nights to netizens with sexy snapshots on the social media, has revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is.

At the same time, the 33-year-old actress claimed that she is in a happier space right now, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.

“I have always had issues accepting my body the way it is. I have finally come to a place maybe where I am learning to like it how it is. I am respecting it a lot more and taking care of it a lot more. And I think it is showing, so I am happier right now,” Ileana said.

Ileana, who returns to Hindi films after a hiatus with the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, also shared diet and fitness tips with fans. “There are times when I workout like crazy, for months. I lose weight and look great. Then, I give it up for a while. I have realised that if you change your lifestyle completely, it makes a difference. Earlier I used to spend so much time in the gym and did not focus as much on what I was eating. I have realised that ninety per cent of what you look like is your diet. So, you need to eat well. Invest in a good nutritionist if possible,” added Ilena.

While she sets social media afire with her social media pics, Ileana admits it isn’t easy to look picture perfect in real life all the time.

“People have a certain perception of how you are supposed to look. When you are portrayed on screen, you are portrayed in a glamorous way. Women are meant to look pretty and perfect. Now there is the paparazzi phase. When you get papped outside the gym or airport, you often look just normal. I try to put in a sense of reality on Instagram more than anything,” asserted Ileana. “I am a normal person and there are days when I don’t look perfect and it’s fine,” she added.

On the work front, Ileana’s latest release Pagalpanti is currently running in theatres. The comedy film has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

The actress will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.

Agencies