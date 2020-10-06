Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu and the duo have zeroed in on October 30 as their wedding date.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajal wrote, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

Kajal added that she will continue to work in films after her wedding: “I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for unending support.”

According to an exclusive report in Wedding Sutra published earlier, the wedding festivities are said to continue for two days. A five star venue around Mumbai’s Chruchgate has reportedly been zeroed in as the venue.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kithclu reportedly got engaged last month. Gautam Kithclu’s unverified Instagram profile, which is followed by Kajal Aggarwal, describes him as an “Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast.” He is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has an impressive list of Tamil and Telugu films on her resume, made her debut with Bollywood movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… in 2004. She has also starred in super hit Hindi movies such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Special 26, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Khaidi No. 150, Mersal, Ranarangam, Naayak and Magadheera are some of Kajal Aggarwal’s best known movies. Last seen in Komali, she has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in her line-up.