Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon got a ‘quarantine cut’ from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, amid lockdown.

Kriti took to Insatgram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video and a pictures of herself along with Nupur.

In the boomerang video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti genstures with her fingers to suggest a haircut.

With a “quarantine cut” sticker on the image, Kriti wrote: “Lets do this!!! @nupursanon.”

In the second image, Nupur is seen chopping Kriti’s long tresses even as the actress seems nervous.

“Wait for it a lil longer… Gonna post the look tomorrow,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay.