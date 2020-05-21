Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon got a ‘quarantine cut’ from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, amid lockdown.
Kriti took to Insatgram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video and a pictures of herself along with Nupur.
In the boomerang video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti genstures with her fingers to suggest a haircut.
With a “quarantine cut” sticker on the image, Kriti wrote: “Lets do this!!! @nupursanon.”
In the second image, Nupur is seen chopping Kriti’s long tresses even as the actress seems nervous.
“Wait for it a lil longer… Gonna post the look tomorrow,” she wrote.
On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay.
Baal baal bach gaye… 💇🏻♀️ Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!!😍❤️💃🏻💃🏻 Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut💞💞 P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand! 🤪😂 #LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters