Mumbai: Another celebrity who joined the list of testing positive for COVID-19 is Kriti Sanon. According to reports, Kriti Sanon was shooting for her upcoming film with Rajkumaar Rao, during which her corona reports came positive. Although the actress has not confirmed the news of her being corona positive at the moment, she has shared a picture on her Instagram account announcing that she was returning to her home after wrapping up her schedule in Chandigarh.

Let us tell you that recently, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and director Raj Mehta were tested positive. All these actors were shooting for Jug Jug Jiyo. However, the shooting of the film has now been halted until the actors recover.

Kriti last appeared in the film Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen in the film Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in which she is playing the role of a surrogate mother. Also, Kriti Sanon has big banner movies like Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Adipurush with Prabhas in her kitty.