Mumbai: Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, famed as the ‘Reshmi Salwar’ girl and sister of the late comedian Mehmood Ali, passed away in Canada Saturday, a family member said.

“Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago. Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, media, fans, friends for decades of love and adulation showered upon her,” her brother Anwar Ali said in a statement.

Born as Malikunissa, she was later given the name of ‘Minoo’ by the late legendary actress Meena Kumari, the sister-in-law of Mehmood.

She is known for her roles as a dancer and character actor and especially remembered for the superhit O.P. Nayyar dance-duet, ‘Reshmi Salwar, Kurta Jaali kaa’ (Naya Daur – 1957), sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum, and filmed on her and Zaibunissa Khan alias Kumkum.