Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse, who is soon going get hitched with her fiancé Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than ever on New Year’s eve as she shared a passionate kiss with him.

Nehha Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen kissing Shardul.

“Because it’s the last single girl kiss — Carrie Bradshaw,” she captioned the post. Nehha sealed the year’s last kiss with husband-to-be Shardul in short blue dress.

The two will tie the knot with her businessman beau Shardul January 5. Recently, Nehha’s family performed a grahmukh puja. She also shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

IANS