Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to post a workout picture Sunday morning.

Preity wrote that she bumped into actress Katrina Kaif at the gym and she clicked her working out.

In the picture, you can see Preity doing an intense leg workout regime along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Preity is dressed in black gym wear and has her hair tied in a pony.

“When Katrina Kaif catches you in the gym & turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting,” she posted with the picture,” she captioned the picture.

Katrina also reacted to the picture by commenting, “Yeyyyy my pic made it”.

The actress has been known for her films such as “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. She moved to Los Angeles after she married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. She often treats her fans with pictures of her and Gene and keeps them updated with their whereabouts. She also co-owns the Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings.

The Indian Premier League is all set to commence April 9 this year.

