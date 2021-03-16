Kolkata: Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on social media.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities,” she tweeted.

Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at recovery centre.

Sengupta won the national award in 1997 for Dahan.