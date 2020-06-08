Mumbai: After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ place in Delhi, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has travelled to Mumbai.

Sonam returned home in Mumbai on Mumbai a day before her birthday June 9. The actress, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared a few pictures and videos that show Sonam spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home.

“Back with my main. Thank you my incredible husband,” Sonam captioned the picture, in which she can be seen posing with Rhea.

A day ago, the actress hinted that she will be flying out soon.

“All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go….. somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss travelling,” Sonam wrote.

Last month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their wedding anniversary at their home in Delhi.