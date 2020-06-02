Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is seen feeding a giraffe in a new video she has shared on social media.

Sunny shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

“Felt so blessed we could support this wildlife learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible,” Sunny captioned the video.

Her husband Daniel Weber too was seen feeding the animal.

He wrote: “Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have.”

Earlier, Sunny had shared that she has been picking vegetables from the farm.

Last month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this ‘invisible killer’ coronavirus.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.